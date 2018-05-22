Rual Austin McBride Jr.

Rual Austin McBride, Jr., 74, of Clarksville died Monday, May 14, 2018 at his home.

His wishes were to be cremated. There will be no services per his request.

Rual was born April 1944 in Tiptonville, Tenn., to Rual Austin McBride, Sr. and Maudie Helen Liles. He was married to Shelly Mabry McBride on Aug. 13, 1998 in Eureka Springs, Ark.

He is survived by three sisters, one brother, two stepdaughters, one stepson, one grandson, two step-grandsons, two step-granddaughters, one great-granddaughter, and one great-grandson.

He enjoyed racing, Nascar, hunting, fishing, antique cars and showing them. He was a wonderful person whom a lot of people admired. He will be sadly missed.

His profession was a master HVAC pipefitter.

In lieu of flowers, to help family with expenses, memorial donations may be sent to Shelly McBride, 800 S. 4th Street, Clarksville, MO 63336.

Collier Funeral Homes, Inc. in Louisiana in charge of arrangements.