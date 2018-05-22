Van-Far Indians Claim Championship For Second Consecutive Year

The MSHSAA Class 1 state championship for track and field was held Friday, May 18 and Saturday, May 19.

The event was held at Licklider Complex on the grounds of Jefferson City High School.

The 2017 Class 1 state champion Van-Far track team brought home another state championship scored 64 points.

The Lady Indians placed 41st with five points.

MEN’S RESULTS

200 Meter – Verlyn Johnson, 4th, 23.03.

400 Meter – Parker Wallace, 5th, 52.24.

800 Meter – Samuel Hazel, 10th, 2:08.49; Lathyn McMorris, 13th, 2:11.19.

1600 Meter – Lathyn McMorris, 12th, 4:50.76.

3200 Meter – Lathyn McMorris, 14th, 10:53.

110 Meter Hurdles – Josh Hodde, 1st, 15.45.

300 Meter Hurdles – Josh Hodde, 1st, 40.55.

4×100 Relay – 2nd, 45.59 – Jacob Garner, Verlyn Johnson, Parker Wallace, Trevor Crider.

4×200 Relay – 1st, 1:32.05 – Jacob Garner, Verlyn Johnson, Parker Wallace, Trevor Crider.

4×400 Relay – 3rd, 3:34.26 – Parker Wallace, Brennan Wheeler, Trevor Crider, Dillion Minor.

4×800 Relay – 4th, 8:29.84 – Morgan Slatten, Tyler Robinson, Samuel Hazel, Lathyn McMorris.

Pole Vault – Jacob Garner, 11th, 11.

Long Jump – Josh Hodde, 3rd, 20-05.50.

WOMEN’S RESULTS

800 Meter – Jayle Jennings, 13th, 2:36.06.

Discus – Jordan Garner, 5th, 121-07.

Javelin – Jordan Garner, 8th, 108-04.