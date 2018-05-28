Mark Eugene Elgin

Mark Eugene Elgin, 54, died Monday, May 21, 2018 at his home in Louisiana.

A Mass of Christian burial was at 1 p.m., Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Louisiana with Fr. Lou Dorn officiating. Burial was at St. Joseph Cemetery in Louisiana.

Visitation was from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana Friday.

A celebration of life was held immediately following services at the Elks Lodge in Louisiana.

Mark was born Nov. 12, 1963 to Guy Willard and Frances Thelma Verdier Elgin. Mark’s parents preceded him in death.

He is survived by a daughter, Megan Ann Elledge; granddaughters, Addison Elaine and Avery Ann Cannon; a sister, Tracy Lenz of Louisiana; an aunt, Dorothy Elgin of Grafton, Wis.; aunt and uncle, Jeane and Charlie Pratt of Louisiana; cousins, Melody Elgin of Grafton, Wis., Rockne Elgin of Milwaukee, Wis., Jeff Elgin of Sheabogan, Wis., Mike Pratt of St. Louis, Tom Pratt of Monroe City, Chris Pratt of Mexico, and aunt and uncle, Joe and Dewannah Suddarth of Clarksville.

Mark graduated high school in Louisiana in 1982, active in sports, a lettermen, earning all conference honors as a defensive back in football his senior year.

After a brief stint of college, Mark was self-employed as a carpenter. Mark also held brief positions with Mordt Tractor in Troy, and Trost Auto Parts in Louisiana as a clerk.

Mark was a member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Elks Lodge 791 and Pikers Club. He loved the outdoors and took the opportunity to fish and hunt with friends whenever he could until health issues prevented it. Mark was a kind and thoughtful person and always found a way to tell a story, act a part, and make us laugh. He was especially fond of getting to know his granddaughter’s as they were the joy of his life.

Memorial donations may be made in his memory to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or the Louisiana Alumni Association.

