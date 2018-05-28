Megan Reading

Megan Reading, 28, of Louisiana died Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Louisiana.

Cremation rites were under direction of Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana.

Megan was born Aug. 23, 1989 in Columbia to George Reading, Jr. and April Buchanan Reading.

She is survived by her daughter, Vaiida June Monroe Robinson of Louisiana; mother, April Gollaher and husband, Lonnie of Louisiana; father, George Reading Jr. of Frankford; paternal grandmother, Millie Reading of Frankford; a sister, Chelsea Gordon and husband, Rick and their son, Abraham of Frankford; a brother, Michael Craigmiles Jr. and wife, Carrie and their children Chris and Owen of Elsberry; a brother, George Reading III and children, Angelina and Della, of Frankford; one sister, Lashelle Bauman and husband, Nathan and their son, Nolan of Hannibal; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, Betty and Jewell Grote, grandfather, George Reading Sr., aunt, Sandy Giltner, nephew, Sawyer Craigmiles, son of Michael and Carrie, and stepfather, Michael Chris Craigmiles Sr.

Megan was obsessed with music, and enjoyed writing, painting, helping people, and cracking jokes. Most of all, she loved her daughter and family. She had attended Louisiana High School. She was great believer in God.

Honorary pallbearers were Michael Craigmiles Jr., George Reading III, Lucas Watson, Joe McCurdy, Caleb Hawkins, and Brian Wright.

Memorial donations may be given to the family c/o the funeral home and encouraged to give support in any way to help with mental health treatment and research to aide those in need.