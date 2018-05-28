Ruth Ann Reid

Ruth Ann Reid, 68, of Louisiana died Monday, May 21, 2018 at Capital Regional Hospital in Jefferson City.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Friday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with Greg Wyble officiating. Burial was in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Visitation was from 10 a.m., until time of service Friday at the funeral home.

Ruth Ann was born June 30, 1949 in Louisiana, the daughter of Charles Elmer and Dema Ruth Kuntz Rose. On Aug. 24, 1968 she married Everett Dean Reid at her sister, Bea and husband, Cash Bowen’s home. Everett survives.

Other survivors include daughters, Rane Shinn and husband, Darrin of Holt Summitt, Valerie Hammett and husband, BJ of Eolia, Janelle Martin and husband, Chas of Louisiana; nine grandchildren, Jessica, Ty, Samantha, Shelby, Stormy, Seth, Sydney, Chase and Casen; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Gene Rose of Elsberry, Ronnie Rose and wife, Trish of Framington, Earl Rose and wife, Robin of Bowling Green; special friend, neighbor and coworker, Ann Cannon and family; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Beatrice Cole, Mary Jo Hays and Gary Rose.

Ruth Ann grew up in Whiteside and lived in Pike County most of her life graduating from Clopton High School. She attended beauty school and was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Bowling Green. Ruth Ann was a beautician for 31 years and owned His & Hers Hair Shack.

She enjoyed cooking, bingo, going to the boat, spending time on the Mississippi River, dancing, annual float trips and playing pranks.

Pallbearers were Thomas Colter, Jake Hammett, Ty Shinn, Philip Reid, Seth Graver, Chase Martin, Austin Baker and Casen Martin. Honorary pallbearers were Darrin Shinn, BJ Hammett and Chas Martin.

Memorials may be made to the family of Ruth Ann Reid.

On-line condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com.