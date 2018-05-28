Trenton Michael Robb

Trenton Micheal Robb, 19, of Sweet Springs and Bowling Green died Thursday, May 24, 2018, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Range Line Presbyterian Church with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sedalia.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday (today) at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Sweet Springs.

Born Dec. 29, 1998, in Blue Springs, he was the son of Chris Robb, who survives of Sweet Springs, and Sherry March Lovell, who survives of Troy.

Trent graduated in 2017 from Bowling Green High School and was going to attend State Fair Community College this fall. He lived in Sweet Springs and Bowling Green most of his life and was currently employed with Dan Bailey Construction. Trent was baptized at Range Line Presbyterian Church, where he was a member.

In addition to his parents, Chris and Sherry, he is survived by his step-mother, April Robb of Sweet Springs; six siblings, Colton Robb, Blake Robb, Samantha Robb, Timmy Roosa, Michael Monnig, and Tristan Mallory; his grandparents: Jim and Peggy March of rural Marshall, David and Stacy Robb of Sweet Springs, and Al and Sandy Anderson of Cole Camp; his paternal great-grandmother, Betty Dotson of Sweet Springs; as well as many other family members and numerous friends.

Memorials are suggested to Range Line Presbyterian Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.