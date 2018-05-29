BGHS Track Athletes Turn In Strong Performances At State Meet

Three individual Bowling Green track athletes and the 4×800 girl’s relay team earned All-State honors at the state track meet over the weekend.

Kate Klott, KateLynn Charlton and Austin Orf earned All-State in addition to the relay team which includes Klott, Hannah Kroencke, Quinn Grote and Sylvia Wagner.

Klott took fourth place in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:21.

Coach Matt Chance noted that she ran a great race.

“The pace was extremely fast early on and she did a great job of holding on to the lead pack and finishing strong at the end. This was her second fastest time ever in the 1600 and has been All-State in the 1600 meter run back-to-back seasons.”

Klott also took 15th place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:34 at the state meet.

Charlton took seventh in the javelin event with a 116’ throw.

“KateLynn is the first BGHS athlete to qualify for state in the javelin and for her to earn All-State was great. She had two of her best throws of the season when it counted at state. She is the school record holder in the javelin also,” Chance said.

Charlton also collected All-State honors for her eighth place finish in the discus with a throw of 114’9”.

“KateLynn has been a three-time state qualifier in the discus and it was great to see her finish her career on the podium. She has been one of the best to ever throw at BGHS during her four-year career. She ends as a three-time All-State athlete in track and field,” Chance added.

Orf took seventh in the high jump with a height of 6’3”.

“Austin had a tremendous year in the high jump this year,” Chance remarked. “He improved over a foot from last year and really became one of the best high jumpers around. We are very excited that he is just a sophomore and hopefully he can continue to move up and compete for a state title the next few years.”

The 4×800 meter relay team took fourth place at state with a time of 10:00.

“These girls ran a great race and had their best time of the year by 12 seconds. This is the fourth straight year the 4×800 relay has made All-State and we are the only school in Class 3 to run 10:00 or under the last four years at the state meet. Hannah Kroencke earned her 4th All-State honor in track, Quinn Grote her second All-State honor, Sylvia Wagner her first All-State honor, and Kate Klott earned her 8th All-State honor in track and cross country.”

Grace Dameron also took 12th place in the shot put event with a throw of 35’1”.

“Grace had a tremendous freshman year,” Chance said. “She was All-Conference, All-District, and qualified for state. She gained some great experience this year and should have an excellent chance to get back to state next year and make the podium.”