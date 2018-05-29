Downtown Committee To Hold ‘Food Truck Fridays’ Promotion This June

The Bowling Green Downtown Revitalization Committee is rolling out a new promotion in June called “Food Truck Fridays” that will feature some local favorites and some new additions.

Vendors will set up in the grassy area next to Pike County Mutual Insurance and will offer lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Committee chair Tracy Brookshier said that when they put out feelers it received a lot of positive feedback.

“Our committee is made up of volunteers and all of us are working hard on so many different projects big and small, so we decided to put this idea on the back burner until we could find a volunteer willing to organize the idea. Then recently the heavens opened up and sent us Danielle Orf, who mentioned the idea to me and agreed to take on the organizational efforts involved. She has done an amazing job at not only locating available vendors, but working through all the regulations that involve an event like this,” Brookshier explained. “Danielle has done practically all of the work needed to get this going and we are extremely blessed to have her motivational efforts on our side.”

Brookshier said it is the committee’s hope that with word of mouth and a successful launch that vendors will want to return and more will join.

“We are also hoping that it goes over so well, that we feel the need to extend it even further into the summer months. We would love it if the public would help us out by getting themselves downtown on each Friday in June from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and enjoy the mobile grub our vendors have to offer.”

Seating will be available as well throughout the promotion. People can find more details on vendors who have signed on already on the committee’s Facebook page.

The Bowling Green Downtown Revitalization Committee was formed under the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce.

Brookshier said they hope to have a tab on the Chamber’s new website so the community can get more involved.

“We ask that you follow us on facebook to stay up to date on all the events and beautification projects we have going on. As always, we encourage the public to attend one of our meetings if they would like to be involved,” she remarked. “We meet on the first Thursday of each month, 5 p.m., at the Bowling Green Library’s Community Center.”