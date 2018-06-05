Help Wanted

COUNTRY VIEW NURSING FACILITY Looking For CNAs, LPNs & Rns. All shifts w/sign-on bonus – Now offering new base wage. Must Apply In Person at 2106 W. Main Street in Bowling Green.

HELP WANTED The Louisiana R-II School District is accepting applications for para-professionals. Applicants may apply at the superintendent’s office located at 3321 Georgia Street, Louisiana, MO 63353. Equal Opportunity Employer (Dr. Todd Smith – Superintendent of Schools).

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS The Bowling Green R-I School District is accepting applications for High School Guidance Administrative Assistant – ten and 1/2 month position with benefits. Application deadline is until position is filled. Job Description: The successful candidate will be the receptionist and aid in prioritizing and scheduling guidance needs. The duties will include enrolling and transferring students and completing records in the SIS program. They will maintain scholarship information on the district website, and help coordinate scholarship opportunities. This position will help assist in gathering information in SIS and preparing documentation and reports. They will understand and be able to assist in keeping permanent district records and produce requested transcripts. The position will include other clerical duties as assigned. They will work closely with the guidance office staff, the high school office staff, high school teachers, students and parents. Applications available at the Superintendent’s Office, 700 West Adams, Bowling Green MO 63334, or by phone 573-324-5441. (EOE)

DELIVERY DRIVERS & SHIFT MANAGERS Pizza Hut in Bowling Green is seeking motivated individuals for Delivery Driver and Shift Manager positions. Previous experience required for Shift Manager. Shift Manager candidates must be at least 18 years old. Driver candidates must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license, vehicle insurance, and must pass an MVR. Drivers get vehicle reimbursement, incentives for accident-free driving and tips. Excellent benefits including 401K with employer match. Apply online at www.jobs.pizzahut.com

HELP WANTED Laborer: Must have valid driver’s license & dependable transportation. Apply at Orf Construction 15181 Pike 313 – Bowling Green