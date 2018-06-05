Gabi Deters Is Named Gatorade Player Of The Year

In its 33rd year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company, today announced Gabi Deters of Bowling Green High School as its 2017-18 Gatorade Missouri Softball Player of the Year.

Deters is the first Gatorade Missouri Softball Player of the Year to be chosen from Bowling Green High School.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Deters as Missouri’s best high school softball player. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year award announced in June, Deters joins an elite alumni association of past state softball award-winners, including Catherine Osterman (2000-01, Cy Spring High School, Texas), Kelsey Stewart (2009-10, Arkansas City High School, Kan.), Carley Hoover (2012-13 D.W. Daniel High School, S.C.), Jenna Lilley (2012-13, Hoover High School, Ohio), Morgan Zerkle (2012-13 Cabell Midland High School, W. Va.), and Rachel Garcia (2014-15, Highland High School, Calif.).

The 6’ junior catcher led the Bobcats (26-4) to the Class 2 state championship this past season. Deters produced a .451 batting average with 11 home runs, 43 RBI and 44 runs scored. She threw out 60 percent of attempted base stealers. A two-time First Team All-State honoree, Deters was a member of the 2017 USA Softball Junior Women’s National Team.

Deters has volunteered locally on behalf of the Hope Center of Pike County as well as multiple nursing homes.

Deters has maintained a 3.33 GPA in the classroom. She will begin her senior year of high school this fall.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track and field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which work with top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport.

Deters joins recent Gatorade Missouri Softball Players of the Year Madison Preston (2016-17, Centralia High School), Olivia Kinsey (2015-16, Park Hill South High School), Brittany Nimmo (2014-15, Ozark High School), Paige Parker (2013-14, 2012-13 & 2010-11, Truman High School), Emily Crane (2011-12, Troy Buchanan High School), Jessica Damico (2009-10, Pacific High School), Nicole Hudson (2008-09, Webb City High School), Courtney Conley (2007–08, Eureka High School), and Kristin Nottelmann (2006-07, Rockwood Summit High School) among the state’s list of former award winners.

As a Gatorade Player of the Year, Gabi will be able to select a national or local youth sports organization to receive a grant as part of the Gatorade Play It Forward program. Every Gatorade Player of the Year state winner receives a $1,000 grant to donate and will have the opportunity to enter for an additional $10,000 spotlight grant by writing a brief essay explaining why their selected organization deserves additional support. 12 spotlight grants – one for each sport – will be announced throughout the year.

