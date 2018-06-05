Helen Sue Smith

Helen Sue Smith, 91, of rural Bowling Green died Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.

Graveside services were held at 10 a.m., Friday at Ashley Fairview Cemetery in Ashley.

Helen was born April 3, 1927 in Bowling Green, the daughter of Robert D. and M. Susie Bowen Smith.

Survivors include a sister-in-law, Ida Smith of rural Clarksville, nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Lucille Alvey, Betty Tidwell, Billy McSmith, Dan Smith and Norman Smith.

Helen lived in rural Bowling Green on a farm her whole life. She was a member of the Bowling Green Presbyterian Church, worked at Louisiana Plastics and was a member of the Buckner Hollow Sunshine Club. Helen enjoyed riding her horse Brownie and loved the staff that took care of her.

Memorials may be made to the Bowling Green Presbyterian Church or Ashley Fairview Cemetery.

