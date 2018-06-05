James Dwayne ‘Jim’ Terry

James Dwayne “Jim” Terry, 69, of Vandalia died Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Boone County Hospital in Columbia.

There will be a celebration of life Friday at Farber Community Building from 4-9 p.m. There will be a eulogy reading at 6 p.m.

He was born Oct. 21 1948 in Mexico, the son of the late John Homer and Mary Helen Bland Terry. He was married on May 2, 1966 to Phyllis Sue Jones. She survives.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife and three children, James Terry Jr., and Lisa Fecht of Paris, Sandra and James Luckett of Rush Hill, and Patricia Terry and Terry Martin of Mexico; two sisters, Janice Heaston and husband, Billy, and Linda Wright and husband, Ronnie; one brother, Jerry Terry; 10 grandchildren, LaRanda Luckett Matt Luckett Trevor Shaw Dylan Hoover Austin Hoover Joshua Hoover Lilly Martin Blossom Martin Michael Terry and Jaimee Terry; and eight great-grandchildren Jeylaa, Jazlin and Joleigh Luckett, Holley Shaw, Avery Hoover, Cooper Terry, and Gracie and Liam Luckett.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Eileen Hinten Elaine Butler, four brothers, Marvin Leland Teddy and Larry Terry, one grandson, Billy Luckett and two great-grandsons, Jenson and Jamison Shaw.

Jim was a hard worker all his life which included North America Refactories and Tri-County Care Center. He loved hot rods and car shows and motorcycles playing horseshoes and washers. But most importantly he loved spending time with his family.

Family request memorial donations be made to Vandalia Credit Union in James’ name.