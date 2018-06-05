Louisiana Bicentennial Just Around The Corner

Lots Of Family Fun & Activities Planned For June 30-July 4

The Louisiana Bicentennial is just around the corner and organizers encourage residents to check out the schedule of events and plan to take part in five days packed with family fun and activities.

The celebration will take place starting Saturday, June 30 and will conclude with a dazzling fireworks display on Wednesday, July 4 at the riverfront.

There is still time to register to participate in the Bicentennial Parade that kicks things off on Saturday, June 30 in addition to many other contests and events throughout the celebration. Find more details online at www.louisiana200.com and follow updates on the Bicentennial’s Facebook page.

Leading up to the official Bicentennial kickoff will be a Farm to Table dinner hosted by the Buffalo Township United Fund on Friday, June 29 at 6 p.m. at the Henry Lay Center. It will feature a locally-grown meal to raise money for local agencies. Seating is limited so advanced reservations are required. Contact Walter Logan for more details.

Each day of the Bicentennial has a named theme. The weekend will feature many two-day events. Saturday, June 30 is the “Official Bicentennial Kickoff” and Sunday, July 1 is “Family Fun Day.” In addition to the many activities, there will be food and other vendors open from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.

The celebration gets underway with the Bicentennial Parade at 10 a.m. The parade route will run opposite what folks have been accustomed to in the past, starting at the riverfront. There is still plenty of time to enter a float or other display in the parade. Contact Jenna Loveless or Krystal Pitzer for more details.

Opening ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday. State and local dignitaries will be recognized along with winners from the parade.

Circus stunt performer of Kansas City Jason D’Vaude will offer three performances at 2, 3:30 and 5 p.m. on Saturday. His act features balancing on dangerous objects like rolling boards, riding and juggling on an extra tall unicycle, fire play and much more.

Several events will be two-day features for Saturday and Sunday.

There will be a “Photos Through Time” exhibit which is being organized by Chadwick Dowell. Photos from the past are still being sought for display. All photos will be returned. Contact Dowell for more information.

There will be a Civil War Reenactment both days as well. The Missouri Civil War Reenactors Association will be performing. They are the sanctioning body for events in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kansas.

Ruben Bolton will be offering Francis Scott Key reenactments both days as well. He portrays Key in songs, poems and stories and his intimate performances are tailored to audience and settings.

An antique and classic car rally and cruise will be held both days of the weekend and local car enthusiasts are encouraged to take part. There will also be a chainsaw sculpting demonstration sponsored by Robinson Carving Company. The demonstrations will result in five new pieces to share with the city.

Battle of the Bands is sure to be a huge crowd-pleaser over the weekend. Six bands will battle it out with one-hour performances (three on Saturday and three on Sunday). Two bands will be selected as winners to move on to the head-to-head competition on Wednesday, July 4.

Performances on Saturday will take place at 12:30, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Sunday there will be performances at 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m.

Music with a more historic flavor will be featured on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. as The Old Time String Band takes the stage. The band will feature Carl and Judy Schmidt on the hammered dulcimers and Jean Murray on guitar. The trio have performed at the Hannibal Folklife Festival, Silver Dollar City, the State Capitol and more. Just for the city’s Bicentennial, the group will be joined by David Parrish of LaBelle, Mo. Civil War era music, square dance reels and 1800s gospel music will be highlighted.

Unveiling of the highly-anticipated bronze bust of John B. Henderson by local artist John Stoeckley will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. (Dedication of the bust will take place on July 4.) The Bicentennial Committee was able to obtain a $3,000 grant from the Missouri Humanities Council to make the new pillar and bust a reality at Henderson Park.

Saturday evening will be capped with a hot air balloon glow and rides at dusk. Visitors can see spectacular views of Louisiana on a teathered hot air balloon.

Those interested in keeping the evening going can do so at Club Mississippi as Hurricane Creek takes the stage at 8 p.m. There will be no cover charge for the event. The band features classic rock along with 50s and 60s tunes.

An Ecumenical Church Service will start things on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Folks are invited to picnic and take part in family fun at 1 p.m. A beard contest will take place at 2 p.m. It is sponsored by Hair Trendz.

A Little Mister and Miss Bicentennial Contest will take place at 3:30 p.m. That event is sponsored by Elliott’s Auto Repair. Call Sylvia for more information at 725-5200.

There will also be a Senior Bicentennial King and Queen Contest which is sponsored by The Trimble House. Contact Robyn Kuetteman for further details.

Monday, July 2 the theme is “Celebrating Our Businesses and Civic Organizations.” Bicentennial chair Cindy Blaylock said many businesses are planning to participate and a complete list of details will be published soon. A participation form is available on the Bicentennial website. The event promises old-fashioned sidewalk sales and more.

The theme for Tuesday, July 3 is “Celebrating Our Kids.” The day promises loads of water-themed fun from 3-6 p.m. While many details have been published previously in the Trib, it should be noted there will be a decorated bicycle parade that starts at 3 p.m. in the First Baptist Chuch parking lot at South Carolina and 7th Streets and will go to 3rd and North Carolina Streets.

The kid’s events will include lots of games and activities. Abels Oil Company is sponsoring the day and there will be tons of candy and prizes.

The theme for Wednesday, July 4 is “Celebrating Our Heritage.”

A veterans breakfast will be held by the Elks from 7-10 a.m.

The John B. Henderson bust dedication will take place at 1 p.m.

A Patriot Parade will be held at 3 p.m. starting at Louisiana High School. Lineup starts at 2 p.m.

Decorated motorcycles will lead the parade down Georgia Street. Veterans are asked to participate and the American Legion and National Guard will be taking part.

A boat “Fly By” will take place at 3:30 p.m. sponsored by the Two Rivers Marina. A ceremonial flag disposal will be conducted at 4:30 p.m. by DAR.

Battle of the Bands will hold the head-to-head competition at 5 p.m. and the day ends with fantastic fireworks at dark followed by the lighted boat parade.

Find more details online at www.louisiana200.com and in upcoming edition of the Trib.