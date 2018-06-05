Marie Elaine Kurz

Marie Elaine Kurz, 76, of Vandalia died Sunday, May 27, 2018 at Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia.

A memorial visitation was held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday at James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.

Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.

The family hosted a memorial service at 10 a.m., Friday at Hays Creek Christian Church in rural Vandalia.

Marie was born Aug. 2, 1941, in St. Louis, to Joseph E. Coffey and Florence Thompson Coffey. She married Wayne Kurz on April 18, 1964 in Hannibal. He survives.

Other survivors include five children, Kathy A. Taylor and husband, Mike of Rush Hill, John W. Kurz and wife, Vicki of Eureka, Janice M. Compas and husband, Kevin of Jackson, Tim W. Kurz and wife, Michelle of Vandalia, and David W. Kurz and wife, Jolleen of Vandalia; 16 grandchildren, Nathan and wife, Stephanie, Chris and wife, Heather, Daniel and wife, Stacy, Zach and wife, Shyanne, Jayson, Austin, Lauren, Colleen, Ryan, Tyler, Jonathan, Brian, Mackenzie, Brandon, Jayden, and Avery; five great-grandchildren, Myles, Hopelynn, Madelynn, Cooper, and Adrainna; four brothers, Jerome Edward Coffey of Ardmore, Okla., Paul Coffey of Hannibal, Kevin Coffey of Hannibal, and Steven Coffey of Hannibal; three sisters, Loretta Zimmerman of Quincy, Ill., Christine Fulton of Hannibal, and Carol Culp of Hannibal; three sisters-in-law, Judy Kurz, Helen Leake, and JoAnn Kaden and husband, Wayne; and one brother-in-law, Gerald Kurz and wife, Judy.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws, John Will and Elsie Kurz, one granddaughter, Kimberly Kurz, two brothers, Joseph V. Coffey and William L. Coffey, a niece, Valrie Coffey, a nephew, Kenny Rosenburg, and two brothers-in-law, Edward Louvaine Kurz and Wayne Leake.

Marie worked at Western Printing during the 1960’s. She later was a homemaker when her children were born.

She took pleasure in playing bridge. She was a member of the American Contract Bridge League and achieved the rank of Life Master. Marie was also a member of the Round Grove Extension Club.

Marie loved to travel. She also liked to go to garage sales. During Marie’s younger years, she enjoyed fishing, swimming, reading, cooking, and sudoku. She loved making holidays special for her family.

Most of all, Marie cherished the time she was able to spend with family and friends.

She attended Hays Creek Christian Church of rural Vandalia.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hays Creek Christian Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.jamesodonnellfuneralhome. com.