Willene B. Gamm

Willene B. Gamm, 79, of Bowling Green died at SSM DePaul Hospital Saturday, May 26, 2018, with her loving children by her side.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Thursday at the First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Jerry Gamm officiating. Burial was at Bowling Green Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation was Wednesday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green, from 4-7 p.m.

Willene was born July 14, 1938, on the family farm near Grassy Creek. The daughter of Joseph A. and Dessie Bell Betts. On Nov. 1, 1956, she married Maurice B. Gamm.

Into this marriage were born three children, Rodney B. Gamm of Bowling Green, Steven Gamm and wife, Barbie of Bowling Green, and Penny Kampeter and husband, Ed of Curryville.

Grandchildren Nathan Gamm and wife, Ashley of Bowling Green, Brad Gamm and wife, Toni of St. Louis, Daniel Gamm and Andrea Johnson of Fairway, Kan., Lauren Ince and husband, Thomas of Bowling Green, Jenny Robbins and husband, Drew of Bowling Green, Tyler Gamm and Amber Mosley of St. Peters, Scott Gamm and wife, Jodi of Edina, Trisha Kampeter and Ryan Lower of Vandalia, Travis Kampeter and wife, Mindy of Eldon, and Jessica Howald and husband, Danny of Center.

Great-grandchildren, Brayden Christian, Kasen Christian, Brody Howald, Ayla Kampeter, Carly Robbins, Porter Gamm, Harrison Gamm, and Wyatt Gamm.

Her sister, Pauline Grant and brother, Bill Betts and wife, Peggy. Sister-in-law, Bess Gamm, and brother-in-law, Fred Gamm and wife, Carol. Numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Maurice B. Gamm on Aug. 30, 1988. Her brothers, Richard Betts and Glendon Betts, and her sisters, Eileen Brown and Wanda Fletcher.

Willene was raised in the Vera/Bowling Green area. She was a lifelong member of the Providence Concord Presbyterian Church. She went to school in Bowling Green and cherished living on “The Hill,” on Cow Pasture Road. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her family was her pride and joy. She could always be found going around town bragging about them. She was also considered “Aunt Willene” and “Grandma Gamm” to many others In her spare time, she greatly enjoyed spending time researching genealogy of the families, cooking and baking, gardening and working in her flower beds. Her favorite pass time included planning and catering numerous celebrations for her friends and family. Among her many talents included designing and crafting masterpieces. She was an active member of VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Garden and Herb Clubs, and Let’s Eat Out Friends.

Willene was a mom and a homemaker. In the early years, she worked at the Sears and Roebuck, Public Water Supply, owner and operator of Bowling Green Florist for 13 years.

Pallbearers were her grandsons Travis Kampeter, Nathan Gamm, Bradley Gamm, Daniel Gamm, Tyler Gamm, and Scott Gamm.

Memorial contributions can be made to VFW Ladies Auxiliary or donor’s choice.