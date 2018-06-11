Dianna L. Carpenter

Dianna L. Carpenter, 67, of Clarksburg, MO passed away on June 10, 2018 at the Capital Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City, MO.

She was born on January 18, 1951 in Moniteau County the daughter of Charles Hanna and Audra (Grosvenor) Hanna both of whom preceded her in death.

She was a 1969 graduate of Union High School.

She was united in marriage on July 25, 1970 at the Clarksburg Baptist Church to Gordon (Gordie) Carpenter who preceded her in death on July 7, 2013.

Dianna worked as a fitting seamstress for Stride Rite Shoe Company for many years. She was a member of the Clarksburg Baptist Church and enjoyed being involved with church functions. Dianna also enjoyed watching science fiction movies, reading, and loved spending time with her family.

Dianna is survived by one son Gordon (Shorty) Lee Carpenter Jr. and his wife Alicia of Tipton, MO; one daughter, Janese Bibb and her husband Cary of Bowling Green, MO; five brothers, Charles L. Hanna and his wife Rikki, Richard Hanna and his wife Cheryl, Johnny Hanna and his wife Karen, David Hanna and his wife Tina, Quentin Hanna and his wife Karen all of Union, MO; two sisters Mary Jo Gish and her husband James Larry of Jefferson City, MO, Barbara Schuttenburg of Union, MO; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by two sisters; Beverly Reed and Donna Kay Hanna.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M.

Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. both at the funeral home. Officiating will be Bro. Leroy Moon.

Memorials are suggested to American Kidney Fund c/o the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bowlin-Cantriel Funeral Services, California, MO.