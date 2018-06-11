Duane B. Straube

Duane B. Straube, 74, of St. Ann died Monday, June 4, 2018 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield.

Funeral services were Thursday at 6 p.m., at Collier’s Funeral Home in St. Ann. Following the service the family invited everyone to the Straube home for a reception.

He was born Nov. 26, 1943 the son of Bennett Clark and Shirley Maxine Livingston Straube. He married Kathee Meirink Straube. She survives.

Other survivors include his children, Crystal Sadler and husband, Paul of Texas, Elizabeth Gallegos and husband, Al, St. Louis, Lance Straube and wife, Roj, Bangkok, Thailand; grandchildren, Lawson, Lukas, Ruby, Wells, Adam and Evan; siblings, Tanya Cunningham, Vandalia, Elaine Deters, Bowling Green, Mike Straube, Hannibal Cheryl Oligschlaeger, Perry, and Dewey Straube of Vandalia; brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Duane graduated from Van-Far High School in 1961 where he was recognized as the outstanding senior athlete. He attended University of Missouri-Columbia and graduated in 1965 with a BA degree in education. He later obtained his masters degree in education administration from UMSL.

He taught physical education at Marvin Elementary School in the Ritenour School District in St. Louis for many years when he left to run Straube Painting Company.

Duane was an avid Cardinals fan and loved all sports. He loved going to the track and to the boats. He played golf most of his life, bowled a few perfect games, and was loyal to his darts league. As a result he made many friends in many walks of life who, in turn, enjoyed his sense of humor and camaraderie. He was loved for his dry wit and sarcasm and his willingness to give you the shirt off his back. He will be missed.

Memorial contribution may be given to the American Cancer Society.