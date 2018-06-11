George Herman Tophinke

George Herman Tophinke, 85 of Bowling Green died Monday, June 4, 2018 at his residence.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m., Thursday at St. Clement Catholic Church in Bowling Green, with the Rev. Jason T. Doke, STL officiating. Burial was in St. Clememt Cemetary.

Visitation was from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

George was born June 19, 1932 in St. Clement, the son of Felix George and Frances A. Miller Tophinke. He married Pauline Linker July 15, 1959 in Hamilton Ala. She survives.

Other survivors include his children, Phyllis Grayson of Bowling Green, Brenda Parsons and husband, Dennis of Clarksville, George Michael Tophinke and wife, Debbie of Auxvasse, Charles Rudy Tophinke and wife, Carensa of St. Clement and Richard Tophinke and wife, Karen of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Jessica Grayson and Jessica, Eric Grayson and wife, Isabella, Neal Parsons and wife, Brittany, Nathan Parsons, Brock Parsons and wife, Amber, Amanda McClure, Michael Tophinke, Megan Barton and husband, David, Courtney Smith and husband, Kevin, and Caitlin Tophinke, Beth Blanchard and husband, Chad, Sarah Waddell and husband, James, Becky Williams and Shea, Bradley Dempsey, Deanna Laird and husband, Josh; great-grandchildren, Lillian P. Parsons, Samuel Parsons, June Parsons, Addison Barton, Kevin Smith, Audrey Smith, Jacob Blanchard, Annabel Blanchard, Aaron Blanchard, Madisyn Waddell, Mathew Waddell, Mara Waddell, , Benett Waddell, Brennah Waddell, Grant Waddell, Makenna Waddell, Kaeden Williams, Kyndal Williams, and Wyatt Moore, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harold Tophinke; son, George Herman Tophinke Jr., and son-in-law, Bill Grayson.

George grew up and lived in St. Clement until he entered the United States Air Force. During his enlistment he served in the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. He was assigned duty in Japan, Germany, Libya and Thailand as well as several U.S. bases. He was a crew chief and air craft maintenance supervisor on trainer, bomber and fighter aircraft. He retired from the USAF in 1972 after 20 years as a master sergeant.

He moved back home to Bowling Green and worked for the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of the Retired Enlisted Association, Air Force Sergeants Association, and the U.S. Postal Workers Union. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed traveling to races across the U.S. He loved the St. Louis Cardinals, was meticulous about his yard and home. Most of all he loved his family.

Serving as pallbearers were Neal Parsons, Brock Parsons, Eric Grayson, Michael Tophinke, Chris Tophinke and David Barton. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Mark Stokes, Jimmy Turpin, George Jacobs, Chuck Tophinke, Ed Feldmann and John Tophinke.

Memorials may be made to the St. Clement Building Fund, Pike County Memorial Hospital Nurses Scholarship Fund, American Heart Association or the donor’s choice.