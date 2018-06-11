Help Wanted

TRUCK DRIVER for redi-mix concrete plant. Class B CDL minimum, able to pass physical, hands on labor, welding & mechanical a plus. Contact Vandalia Concrete & Supply, 594-3815. (x2-37)

MAINTENANCE PERSON for Lee St. Apartments in B.G. 573-470-1350. (x2-37)

LABORER/OPERATOR Experience not required but preferred in concrete installation & asphalt paving. May require overnights & weekends – Minimum of 18 years old. Apply online at www.mwrailroad.com or in person (Monday-Friday) at Midwest Railroad 15785 Seminole Dr., New London

PART-TIME POLICE OFFICER: The City of Vandalia is currently accepting applications for the position of Part-Time Police Officer. Vandalia has a citizen population of 3,899. Vandalia is located in Audrain County in the North Eastern section of missouri. The City of Vandalia does not required police officers to reside within the city limits of Vandalia. QUALIFICATIONS: Applicants must be twenty-one years of age, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and possess a valid Missouri driver’s license, a negative criminal history records check and valid Missouri P.O.S.T. certification. SALARY: Starting salary for the position is $11.75 per hour. Salary will increase upon successful completion of the employee’s probationary period. BENEFITS: Benefits include overtime, vacation, holidays, sick leave, training, health insurance, retirement program and provides uniforms and weapons. All applicants must be able to successfully complete a pre-employment physical and drug screen. Applications may be obtained at Vandalia City Hall, located at 200 E. Park St., in Vandalia or by calling city hall at 573-594-6186 during business hours Monday-Friday. Applications should be returned to Vandalia City Hall, Attn: Karen Shaw, city clerk, 200 E. Park St., Vandalia, MO 63382. Position is open until filled. The City of Vandalia is an equal opportunity employer and participates in E-Verify.

FULL-TIME POLICE OFFICER: The City of Vandalia is currently accepting applications for the position of Full-Time Police Officer. Vandalia has a citizen population of 3,899. Vandalia is located in Audrain County in the North Eastern section of missouri. The City of Vandalia does not required police officers to reside within the city limits of Vandalia. QUALIFICATIONS: Applicants must be twenty-one years of age, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and possess a valid Missouri driver’s license, a negative criminal history records check and valid Missouri P.O.S.T. certification. SALARY: Starting salary for the position is $11.75 per hour. Salary will increase upon successful completion of the employee’s probationary period. SALARY: Starting salary for the position is $11.75 per hour. Salary will increase upon successful completion of the employee’s probationary period. All applicants must be able to successfully complete a pre-employment physical and drug screen. Applications may be obtained at Vandalia City Hall, located at 200 E. Park St., in Vandalia or by calling city hall at 573-594-6186 during business hours Monday-Friday. Applications should be returned to Vandalia City Hall, Attn: Karen Shaw, city clerk, 200 E. Park St., Vandalia, MO 63382. Position is open until filled. The City of Vandalia is an equal opportunity employer and participates in E-Verify.

PART-TIME SECRETARY POSITION. Local window manufacturer is accepting appliances for part-time office/clerical work. Target Aluminum Apply in person – 800 W. State, Vandalia 594-6433 EOE

HELP WANTED All Positions. Apply in person at Calvin’s Restaurant in Eolia

HELP WANTED The Louisiana Special Road District #3 is looking for a full-time truck/equipment operator. A CDL license is a must for this position along with the passing of a drug test. Apply at 201 North 5th St., Louisiana, MO 63353 or call 573-754-6670.

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS The Bowling Green R-I School District is accepting applications for full-time and substitute bus drivers with their Commercial Driver’s License Class B with the passenger and school bus endorsements. Interested candidates should contact the Superintendent’s Office for application, 700 W. Adams, Bowling Green, MO 63334; phone 573-324-5441. (EOE)

HELP WANTED The Louisiana R-II School District is accepting applications for para-professionals. Applicants may apply at the superintendent’s office located at 3321 Georgia Street, Louisiana, MO 63353. Equal Opportunity Employer Dr. Todd Smith Superintendent of Schools

DELIVERY DRIVERS & SHIFT MANAGERS: Pizza Hut in Bowling Green is seeking motivated individuals for Delivery Driver and Shift Manager positions. Previous experience required for Shift Manager. Shift Manager candidates must be at least 18 years old. Driver candidates must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license, vehicle insurance, and must pass an MVR. Drivers get vehicle reimbursement, incentives for accident-free driving and tips. Excellent benefits including 401K with employer match. Apply online at jobs.pizzahut.com

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS Pike County Health Department Home Health & Hospice is currently seeking applicants for Billing Manager. 1-3 years experience in medical billing with Medicare, Medicaid, Managed Care & Private Insurance. Must have excellent skills in organization, communication and various computer programs including Microsoft Office Applications.

For a detailed job description and/or to download an application please visit our website www.pikecountyhealth.org, visit our office at 1 Healthcare Place, Bowling Green, MO. or call 573-324-2111. Applications will be accepted until Friday, June 22.

HELP WANTED Laborer. Must have valid driver’s license & dependable transportation. Apply at Orf Construction 15181 Pike 313 – Bowling Green