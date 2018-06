Delicious Treats At Clarksville Chili Cookoff

Cookers from around the Midwest offered crowds a taste of their recipes.

An early afternoon windstorm damaged some tents, but the event went on.

Proceeds benefit the Raintree Arts Council, which covers Pike and Lincoln counties.

Above: Paige Hazlett of Clarksville takes a sample from the Mary’s Chili stand at the 26th annual Missouri State Chili Cook-Off June 9 in Clarksville.