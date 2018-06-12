Pike County Fair Board Announces Schedule, Changes For 2018 Event

The annual Pike County Fair is coming soon and will feature many of the favorites fair-goers have come to expect and there will also be changes to the schedule this year.

The biggest change will be no concerts on Saturday night. Previously the fair had ended with a big name in country music along with some local talent. Tim Gamm, of the Fair Board, noted that board members have wanted to try something different for a while now. He added that securing the talent has become such an extraordinary expense.

“It’s hard to keep up.”

Instead of the concert on Saturday night, the day will feature local tractor pulling and the evening will end with the Lucas Oil Pro-Pulling League will hold a santioned event on Saturday night. He noted the board opted to try something new this year and that the series has a large following.

The league features super-modified tractors as well as pro-modified four-wheel drive trucks and super-modified two-wheel drive trucks in addition to pro-stock tractors, hot rod semi-tractors and more. They have events featured throughout the country.

The fair board also decided to do away with the rodeo for the 2018 event as well. Gamm said attendance and the cost of it could not be justified.

“We’re excited about this year and the changes we’ve made,” Gamm remarked.

Another new feature at the fairgrounds this year will be eating area next to the food stand. The board constructed a permanant roof structure that is 40×100 rather than using tents as they’ve done in the past.

Gamm said there should actually be even more room than before by getting the stakes and ropes out of the way, which were dangerous. He explained the decision to build a structure was to eliminate the expense of renting the tents every year.

The small stage will be moving this year in addition to the beer garden. The small stage will be in the area where the beer garden used to be. The beer garden will move to the commercial building this year.