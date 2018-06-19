BGHS Students Visit New York City

More than 60 Bowling Green High School students and chaperones recently traveled to New York City during the first week of June.

During the four-day whirlwind tour in “the Big Apple,” BGHS students were provided a unique look into American life and culture while exploring the bustle of Times Square, skyline views of the Empire State Building, historical landmarks Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty, the once-integral train depot Grand Central Station, the unforgettable 9/11 Memorial and Museum, as well as walking tours of Central Park and various neighborhoods in Manhattan, including Chinatown, Little Italy, Fifth Avenue, Wall Street and the financial district, and others.

During this excursion, students were able to meet New Yorkers and traveled by plane, ferry, subway, and motorcoach. The tour was supervised under the leadership of BGHS teachers Courtney Sutton and Emily Woodall via the education tour company Educational First (EF) Tours.

While travel can open a student’s mind to different cultures and experiences, it simultaneously brings one closer to his or her own culture, identity, and roots.

BGHS students traveled to Washington, D.C., during the summer of 2017. A trip to historic Boston, Mass., is scheduled for summer 2019 and already has students registered to attend.

The Boston educational tour highlights include historic sites of the American Revolution, the Freedom Trail (a 2.5-mile route that leads to 16 historic sites–each one an authentic treasure), legacies of the Pilgrims, academics and literary greats, and so much more.

Interested BGHS students can learn more this fall about the upcoming 2019 Boston trip–keep an eye out for informational meeting posters.