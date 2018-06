Champ Clark Bridge Inspection Complete; No Additional Closures Planned

Last week the annual Champ Clark Bridge inspection took place and the bridge has been completely reopened.

Inspection findings concluded no major significant repairs will be necessary which would have resulted in an impact to traffic.

MoDOT appreciates the patience of the drivers who had to find alternate routes during the closures.

Progress on construction of the new bridge can be found at www.champclarkbridge.com.