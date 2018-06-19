Local Man Brings Home 8-Ball World Championship First Place Trophy From Las Vegas

Local business owner Jay Hurd was thrilled to collect the first place trophy in the Valley National 8-Ball League Association (VNEA) World Championship Classic in Las Vegas recently.

The VNEA is one of the world’s largest amateur pool leagues. The competition took place at Bally’s Hotel and Casino. In addition to the first place trophy in the Classic, Hurd also collected a $1,600 prize and a championship jacket.

Hurd said he had to win 11 consecutive matches and beat the nine-ball champion to get into “the hot seat” at Vegas.

“I am going back to Las Vegas the last week of July to play in the BCA Pool League.”

In addition to the individual championship, Hurd also took part in a team competition with five other men and took 33rd place overall. Hurd noted that their competition came down to the last eight-ball.

Other team members include Fred Hurd, Mike Baker, Bruce Baker, Ronnie McKinnon and Jeff Lippincott.

Hurd had to travel to Jacksonville, Ill., once a week for 36 weeks in order to qualify to play in the VNEA tournament for the team and singles competitions.

Hurd is the owner of Jay Hurd Tree Service in Bowling Green.