Magdelyn ‘Maggie’ Jo Schmidt

Magdelyn “Maggie” Jo Schmidt, 23, of Vandalia died Saturday, June 9, 2018, at University Hospital in Columbia.

Funeral services were Saturday at 11 a.m., at Waters Funeral Home in Vandalia with Pastor Brian Lehenbauer officiating. Interment: was in United Methodist Church Cemetery in Big Springs.

Visitation was Saturday from 9 a.m., until the time of the service at the funeral home.

She was born Oct. 8, 1994, in Hermann,the daughter of Thomas Joe Schmidt and Dana Parr Schmidt.

Survivors include her father, Tom Schmidt and Kat Clements of Vandalia; mother, Dana Crawford of Union; two sisters, Genille Schmidt and husband, Dane of Hermann, and Kayla Schmidt of Vandalia; one step-sister, Danielle Peterson and husband, Jake of Austin, Texas; three step brothers, Markus Clements of Hermann, Tyler Clements and wife, Alena of Whiteside, and Zachary Clements and wife, Leah stationed in Germany; maternal grandmother, Eileen Parr of Rhineland; step paternal grandmother, Emma Schmidt of Hermann. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, 10 nieces and nephews and one on the way and numerous cousins.

Maggie graduated from Van-Far High School in 2013. She went on to further her education at MACC on the A+ program and later transferred to the University of Missouri and received a degree as a certified occupational therapist assistant. Maggie worked at area nursing homes assisting the patients in occupational therapy.

She was a girl that was full of life. She enjoyed being outdoors fishing, camping swimming, and trips to Six Flags. Maggie also had a passion for helping people through work, as a friend, or simply by routinely giving blood through the American Red Cross.

Maggie’s biggest love was her family, friend and her dog “Arlo”. She enjoyed gatherings and cooking with her family. She also cherished the times she spent hanging out with her friends. Maggie’s life will live on through others by giving hope to many through the gift of organ donation.

Honorary pallbearers were Dane Gearhart, Devon Gearhart, Markus Clements, Tyler Clements, Zachary Clements, Matt Marshall and Jeremy Reigel.

She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents and maternal grandfather.

Memorial contributions may be made to Maggie’s family to assist with funeral expenses c/o Waters Funeral Home.