Philip E. Brown

Philip Edward Brown, 63, of Bowling Green died Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at SSM St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles.

Graveside services were at 10:30 a.m., Monday at Millcreek Cemetery in Silex with the Rev. John Bateman officiating.

Visitation was from 10 a.m., until time of services at the cemetery.

Philip was born Dec. 27, 1954 in Plainview, Texas, the son of Jack B. and Betty K. Hart Brown. He married Wanda Williams March 24, 1978 in Center. She survives.

Other survivors include a son Aaron Brown of Louisiana; one daughter, Amanda Niffen and husband, James of Annada; granddaughter, Shayla Niffen; brothers, Don Brown and wife, Pat of Russellville, Ark., Steven Brown and wife, Margie of Silex and Nathan Brown and wife, Janet of Michigan; sister, Marlene Astling and husband, Joe of Uvalde, Texas; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Philip was born in Texas, moved to Missouri when he was a teenager, spent time in Georgia, and moved back to Missouri later in life. He served in the United States Navy, as well as the Army. Philip attended Hannibal Lagrange College where he earned his pastoral degree.

He worked at the St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, Ga., and Truman Neurological Center in Independence, later moving to Annada in 1999.

In 2004 he received a liver transplant. Philip began preaching at Eolia Baptist Church and later also served Clarksville, Joy Mission in Elsberry and Frankford, Millcreek and Ramsey Creek Baptist Church. Philip enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.