Raymond R. Walker

Raymond R. Walker, of St. Charles died Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, at the age of 97.

Graveside services were at Oak Grove Cemetery, St. Charles on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 at noon.

He was born in Burdett, Kan.

He was the husband of the late Genevieve L. Walker; beloved son of the late Roland W. and Anna Marie Walker; devoted father of Debra Shobe-Walker, Ronald Walker and wife, Judy, and Jerry Walker and wife, Karen; cherished grandfather of 21; treasured great-grandfather of many; dear brother of Donna Davis. Raymond was a loving uncle, brother-in-law, cousin, and friend to many.

He was preceded in death by daughters, Sandra Walker, Carol Viehmann; and son, Michael Walker.