Sena Goewey

Sena Goewey, 48, of Louisiana died Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Louisiana.

Graveside services and burial were at 11 a.m., Friday at Riverview Cemetery in Louisiana. The Rev. Tim Nothaker officiated.

Visitation was from 4-8 p.m., Thursday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana.

She was born Aug. 8, 1969 in Louisiana to James and Connie Boulware Cole. She was married to William Goewey, Jr., June 2, 2001 in Louisiana, .

She is survived by her husband, William Goewey of the home, a son, Nicholas Goewey of Louisiana; a daughter, Brianna Ruble of Louisiana; her father, James Cole of New London;, her mother Connie Verpaele of Louisiana; father and mother-in-law, William and Lois Goewey of Louisiana; 2 brothers, Jimmy Cole of Ozark, and Paul Booth of Texas, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her step-father, Jim Verpaele, and an aunt, Vicky Woods.

Sena was an LPN and had worked at Smith-Barr Manor in Louisiana for a number of years and later was a secretary for Wayne B. Smith, Inc. in Louisiana.

She was known for doing crafts, cooking, and was very involved with helping people and within her church. She was a member of Living Water Ministries in Eolia.

Memorials may be given to the family, c/o the funeral home.