Gerald T. Dorsey

Gerald T. Dorsey, 85, of Bowling Green died Monday, June 18, 2018 at St. Joseph West Hospital in Lake St. Louis.

Visitation was Thursday from 5-8 p.m., at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

Funeral services were Friday at 1 p.m., at the funeral home with the Rev. Shawn McAffee officiating. Burial was in Green Lawn Cemetery in Bowling Green.

Gerald was born April 19, 1933 in Ashton, the son of Andrew Thomas and Clara Edith Woodruff Dorsey. On May 12, 1956 in Revere Community Church he married Winona Cynthia Martin. She survives.

Other survivors include four children, Candy Burnett and Kenny Law of Louisiana, Gerald “Jerry” Dorsey and wife, Lisa of Louisiana, Mark Dorsey and wife, Lori of Clarksville, and Thomas Dorsey and wife, Erin of Middletown; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Joan Mattocks of Willard; sister-in-law, Ima Jean Dorsey of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Geraldine Dorsey in infancy and a brother, Harold Dorsey.

Gerald lived in Ashton, Duncan area, moved to the Revere District in seventh grade and graduated high school there, then lived in Peaksville until moving to Bowling Green in 1965. Gerald worked at Nu-Way Corporation in east Moline until he was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean Conflict then sold Manner Bread before moving to Bowling Green.

He also sold Combine Insurance, Manhattan Coffee and was self-employed selling janitorial supplies. He worked at Couch’s Greenhouse in Bowling Green, C&E Brick Plant in Farber and he and Winona sold fireworks for 52 years.

Gerald was a life member of the American Legion Post 370 in Louisiana and was a NRA Lifetime Member. He loved fireworks, mowing his yard, deer hunting, mushroom hunting and worked to take care of his family. Gerald’s favorite quote was “Jack of all trades master of none”.

Serving as pallbearers were Shawn Burnett, Craig Burnett, Kane Law, Raymond Elliott, Adam Falloon, Collin Mertens, Jacob Wright and Michael Lester.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, Peaksville Christian Church, or donor’s choice.

