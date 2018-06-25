Imogene Barnes

Imogene Barnes, 92, of Vandalia died Monday, June 18, 2018 at Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia.

Funeral services were at 3 p.m., Thursday at Waters Funeral Home. Bro. Kenny Haddock officiated. Burial was in Vandalia Cemetery.

Visitation was from 1 p.m., until the time of service Thursday at Waters Funeral Home.

Imogene was born July 19, 1925, in Vandalia, the daughter of Lloyd and Hermena B. Ulrich Collins.She was united in marriage to Marvin Barnes on Aug. 10, 1947, in Wellsville.

He preceded her in death Sept. 30, 1996.

Survivors include her daughters, Linda Qualls of Mexico, and Sandra Young and husband, Roger of Vandalia; grandchildren, Jennifer Bartison and husband, Scott of Vandalia, Dustin Qualls and wife, Amanda of Mexico, and Jason Young and wife, Melissa of Mexico; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew, Cassie, Alex and Emma.

Imogene was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Marvin, and one son-in-law, Elliott Qualls of Mexico.

Imogene was an avid bowler and bowled up to the age of 89. She also enjoyed reading in her spare time, gardening, and was a wonderful cook. Her biggest love was her family and the time she cherished with her grandchildren.

Imogene was a member of Mt. Olivet Presbyterian Church.

Pallbearers were Dustin Qualls, Jason Young, Scott Bartison, Andrew Bartison, Roger Young, Dave Qualls.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Olivet Presbyterian Church, Vandalia Library or the Vandalia YMCA, c/o Waters Funeral Home.