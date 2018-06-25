Lowell Dean Rutherford

Lowell Dean Rutherford, 82, of Middletown died Monday, June 18, 2018 at his home in rural Middletown.

Visitation was from 4-8 p.m., Friday at Middletown Baptist Church.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Saturday at the church. The Rev. John Foster and the Rev. Jerry Gamm officiated. Burial was in Fairmount Cemetery in Middletown.

Services were under the direction of the Myers Funeral Home in Middletown.

Mr. Rutherford was born Aug. 27, 1935 in Middletown, a son of Lowell Edward and Lydia Belle Smith Rutherford.

He was a 1953 graduate of Bowling Green High School.

On April 12, 1957 in St. Louis, he married Peggy Shirlene Dixon, sharing over 61 years together. Dean and Peggy moved to their farm in rural Middletown in 1966. Prior to that, Dean had lived in St. Louis before moving to Pike County.

Dean had been employed at Harbison Walker Brick Plant in Vandalia for over 36 years, running the air ram. He also farmed, raising hogs, cattle and row crops.

He was a member of Massey Harris Tractor Club and MoSAC, Missouri Stock Antique Club. Dean was a former member of Gazette Presbyterian Church.

Dean collected and pulled Massey Harris Tractors. He also enjoyed fishing, gardening and watching and feeding the hummingbirds. His dog, Rattler, was an important part of his life.

Dean is survived by his wife, Peggy Rutherford, of the home in Middletown; five children and spouses, Darrell Dean Rutherford of Vandalia, Lisa Shirlene and Mike McClanahan, of Chesapeake, Va., Joseph Nathaniel and Christine Rutherford of Middletown, Dennis Edward “Beaver” and Stacy Rutherford, of Bowling Green, and LaDonna Jean and Mark Nobbe, of Spring, Texas; daughter-in-law, Candice Rutherford of Middletown; 12 grandchildren, Kyle Dean Rutherford, Erica Nichole Wallace and husband, Justin, Aaron Mikal Rutherford, Aiden Donnie Burdette Rutherford, Ashley Potter, Addison Potter, Maria Delisa’ McClanahan, Courtney LaRae Rutherford, Makenzie Ann Rutherford, Jordyn Danielle Rutherford, Hannah Nichole Nobbe and Matthew Louis Nobbe; five great-grandchildren; sister, Norma Jean Walker of Green City; brother and sister-in-law, Gary Dhea and Brenda Rutherford of Middletown; brother-in-law, Jim Mudd of Lancaster, in addition to nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Perry Don Rutherford; a sister, JoAnn Mudd and a brother, Dale Rutherford.

Serving as pallbearers were Mike McClanahan, Mark Nobbe, Matthew Nobbe, Dennis “Beaver” Rutherford, Joe Rutherford and Kyle Rutherford. Honorary pallbearers were Fred Flagg, Aiden Rutherford, Darrell Rutherford and Gary Rutherford.

Memorial contributions are suggested to American Heart Association or Alzheimer’s Association, c/o Myers Funeral Home, 203 East Bates Street, Wellsville, MO 63384.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.myersfuneralhome.biz