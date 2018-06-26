Bowling Green Recognizes 10 Years Of KIM Contributions To City

Mayor Don Hunter presented a proclamation to participants of Kid In Motion last week to mark ten years of contributions to the city by the organization.

Accepting the honor was Bowling Green Coordinator and Chair Amy Becker.

Also attending (pictured) are participants in this year’s program (l-r): Alexis Silvey, Kaysey Clark, Charity Johnson, Ivey Johnson, Landon Chandler, Zoe Brandenburger, Lilly Orf, Jordan Johnson, Avery Shade, Gabriel Maier and Tyrayah Frazier.