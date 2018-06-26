Clopton Hires Coach Tony Francis To Head Basketball, Softball Programs

The Clopton School Board announced that Coach Tony Francis will take over the boy’s basketball and girl’s softball programs next season.

The school is planning to have a meet and greet with the community soon.

Franics coached the Silex Lady Owls basketball team from 1994 until 2002 including their State Championship year in 2001.

Francis went on to be an assistant coach at St. Louis University and head coach at Lindenwood University.

Francis resigned his position at Lindenwood in April after coaching the Lions most successful year.