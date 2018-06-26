Pike County Fair Prepares For 2018 Event

The Pike County Fair Board is preparing for this year’s week-long event.

Several changes will be debuted at this year’s fair including a new beer garden area.

Concrete was poured last week in half of the commercial building. The beer garden will be at that location this year. The small stage will be where the beer garden has been in the past.

A new building has been erected over the eating area near the fair food stand. This will eliminate the need for tents with the ropes and stakes.

Work should be complete by this year’s fair.