April Jean Galarza

April Jean Galarza, 32, of Moberly, formerly of Vandalia died unexpectedly Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at her home.

A celebration of life service will be held Monday, July 16 at 6 p.m., at the Second Missionary Baptist Church in Vandalia.

She was born Dec. 27, 1985 in San Bernardino, Calif.

Survivors include her mother, Jeanne Slater of Vandalia; her children, Jarrett, Autym, and Robbie; sisters, Amber Hays, Vandalia, Amber, Crystal and Kassi; a nephew, Christopher Hays, Vandalia; nieces, Alyssa and Ayanna Hays, Vandalia.

She had so many loved ones who loved her. The family cannot forget Jennifer Goff of Mexico, Janessa Lee and Dustin Maiden of Vandalia.

April had a great heart and loved everyone. She will be missed by all who loved her.

She was a 2003 Van-Far graduate.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Aaron’s Auto Care in Vandalia, c/o Dustin Maiden, for her children.