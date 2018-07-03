Big Weekend Kicks Off Louisiana Bicentennial Celebration

Bust Dedication, Parade, Fireworks Will Close Out Event At The Riverfront Wednesday Night

The Louisiana Bicentennial celebration kicked off with a big weekend of parades, bands, demonstrations, art and much more.

The event ends tomorrow with a day of patriotic events to mark the Fourth of July. People are encouraged to come out and enjoy the festivities.

Wednesday will start with a breakfast honoring veterans at the Louisiana Elks Lodge from 7-10 a.m. and veterans can eat for free.

A silent auction of carvings by Robinson Carving Company will be held throughout the day.

At 1 p.m. the dedication of the bust of John B. Henderson will take place overlooking the Mississippi River in Henderson Riverview Park.

At 3 p.m. a Patriot Parade will take place. The parade will feature veterans, active duty military and first responders. Veterans are encouraged to ride in the parade on a float sponsored by American Legion Post 370. The parade will line up at Louisiana High School and will end at the riverfront.

Following the parade will be the National Anthem by Pam Ince and a boat “fly by” on the river which is sponsored by Fat Boys.

A ceremonial flag disposal will be sponsored by the Louisiana DAR chapter at 4:30 p.m.

Another edition of Battle of the Bands will take place at 5 p.m.

The big fireworks display will take place at the riverfront at dusk which will be followed by a lighted boat parade.

“I hope that folks will come honor our veterans and support those taking the time to honor them,” noted Bicentennial Chair Cindy Blaylock.