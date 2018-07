Blackwell, Walker Compete At Conference

Bowling Green FBLA students Taylor Blackwell, left, and Ben Walker competed at the National Leadership Conference in Baltimore, Mary., June 28-July 2.

Blackwell competed in impromptu speaking and Walker in introduction to financial math.

The pair attended competition, workshops, and were able to tour some the local attractions.

Advisor Kim Luberecht was unable to attend so the students’ mothers, Amy Blackwell and Shannon Walker, attended the conference.