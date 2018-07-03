Esther Jean Niffen

Esther Jean Niffen, 85, of Louisiana died Saturday, June 30, 2018 at her home on river road in Louisiana.

Cremation rites are being provided by Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana.

No services are scheduled.

She was born Aug. 7, 1932 near Ashburn to Harvey Niffen and Rosa Wilcox Niffen.

She is survived by her children, Nola Marshal and husband, Rocky of Louisiana, Debbie and Donald Myers of Pleasant Hill, Ill., Roy Dean Sutton of Louisiana, Lila and Jim Stone of Louisiana, Terry and Carletta Sutton of Louisiana, Danny Sutton of Louisiana, David (Toby) Sutton of Louisiana, Tina Howard of Louisiana, and Della Niffen of Iowa; three sisters, Nellie Buffington, June Niffen, and Bunny Brown, all of Louisiana; a special friend, Joyce Whitaker; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great- great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Rosa Niffen, her special companion of 10 years, Pete Carroll, and siblings, Harvey Niffen, Emmett Niffen, William Niffen, Tom Niffen, Hazel Niffen, Anna Duncan, and Jenny Niffen.

She enjoyed spending her life around the Mississippi River. She liked watching the eagles and had many eagle collectables. She especially enjoyed dinners with her kids and grandkids.

She was a lifelong member of the Riverside Chapel Church in which she attended faithfully.

Memorials may be made to the Louisiana Food Pantry in care of the funeral home.