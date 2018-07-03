Floy Tinsley

Floy Tinsley, 98, of Columbia died Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at The Neighborhoods surrounded by her family.

Graveside services were at 11:30 a.m., Saturday in Memorial Gardens Cemetery Bowling Green, MO. A celebration of her life will be later.

Floy was born Sept. 30, 1919 in Moscow Mills to Price and Gertie Allen. In 1934, she graduated from Martinsburg High School in Martinsburg; she grew up in Hawk Point, and spent most of her early life in that area.

Before becoming a mother, she worked for Petrie’s Drug Store in Bowling Green and for The Bowling Green Times as a typesetter. She enjoyed entertaining for her family and friends, especially around the holidays, and she was always asked to make her potato salad and the Thanksgiving dressing and gravy.

On Aug. 4, 1956, she married Jerry Tinsley in Bowling Green. Their family moved to Columbia in 1965 when Jerry accepted the position manager of the University of Missouri’s Sinclair Research Farm.

She is survived by her children, William J. Akers of Louisville, Ky., Frank W. Tinsley and wife, Amy of Columbia, Joyce “Missy” Lammers and husband, David of Columbia, Tom Tinsley and wife, Jackie of Overland Park, Kan., and Jeri Hofen and husband, Rick of Columbia; grandchildren, Lee W. Akers and wife, Molly of Shelbyville, Ky, Mark Tinsley and wife, Corrie of Columbia, Matt Lammers and wife, Kim of Columbia, Kim Warren and husband, Nick of Leawood, Kan., Melissa Meriwether and husband, Jeremy of Nashville, Tenn., and Beth Porter and husband, Charlie of Little Rock, Ark.; great-grandchildren, Riley, Calla, and Elodie Tinsley, Maddox and Olivia Lammers, and Emery and Reese Porter; a brother, Levi “Bud” Allen of Hannibal; son-in-law, David Shaver of Little Rock, Ark.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; a daughter, Trudie Ann Shaver; three sisters, Ruby, Viola, and Bearneal; and granddaughter, Kristen Hofen.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

