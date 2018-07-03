Gregory Schmidt Jr.

Gregory Lee Schmidt, Jr, 42, of Bowling Green, formerly of Louisiana died unexpectedly Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m., Monday, July 2, 2018 at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Rev. Jeffrey Dock officiated. Burial was at Riverview Cemetery in Louisiana.

Visitation was from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home.

He was born March 8, 1976 in Louisiana the son of Gregory Lee and Gloria Jeanie Davis Schmidt.

He is survived by his mother, Gloria Jeanie Schmidt of Louisiana; two brothers, Billy Schmidt of Troy, and Jeremy Schmidt and wife, Tessa of Louisiana; a sister, Jennifer Cunningham of Louisiana; aunt, Katherine Ahart and husband, Jim, uncle, John Davis, all of Louisiana; aunt, Pat Schwinegruber of New Castle, Del., uncle Philip Schmidt of Dupo, Ill., aunt, Wanda Gilmore of Elsberry, and uncle John Schmidt and wife, Carolyn of Clarksville.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gregory Lee Schmidt, Sr., grandparents, Tony and Genevieve Schmidt, John and Rosa Lee Davis, and Arlene Carly, an aunt, Thresa Davis, and a brother-in-law, Bill Cunningham.

He participated in the Special Olympics in his youth, worked at Koester’s Service Station in 2003 for a while, and attended CLS in Bowling Green for many years.

Greg loved spending time with family and friends, riding around listening to music, and drinking soda. He enjoyed the outdoors including mowing and hanging out on 6th Street waving at everyone. He was a special person with a great sense of humor that touched many lives. He will be dearly missed.

Honorary pallbearers will be Don Giltner, Don Farris, and Tom Grisby. Active pallbearers will be Jason Akers, Dalton Stewart, Collin Stewart, Jason DeCamp, Justin Strieker, and Lloyd Cunningham.

Memorial donations may be made to the family or the donor’s choice, c/o the funeral home.