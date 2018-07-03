Jacqueline Hurte Oller

Jacqueline (Hurte) Oller, 78, of Vandalia, originally of Dupo, Ill., died Monday, June 25, 2018 at her home in Vandalia.

Jacqueline was born July 9, 1939 in Shannon County to Willis Samuel and Goldia Mae Copeland Hurte. As a child, the family relocated to the Columbia/Dupo, Ill., area, where she attended and graduated Columbia High School. She was later married to Wendell T. Oller of Dupo.

She was a long-time school bus driver in the Dupo School District, and enjoyed camping, bingo and family.

Jacqueline is survived by children, Denise Chamberlain and husband, Steve of Vandalia, and Matt Oller and wife, Suzanne of Thompson. She had the love of all her grandchildren, Elizabeth Oller, Makayla Heywood, Samuel Oller, and Trenton Heywood, all of Thompson, and Amanda Miller and husband, Loran of Curryville.

Jacqueline is also survived by one sister, Schela Hoge and husband, Alvin “Gene” of Dupo, Ill.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and twin daughters, Mary and Catherine.

She will be laid to rest with Wendell at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis in a private, family service.

The family is being served by the Waters Funeral Home of Vandalia.

When her husband was laid to rest, Jacqueline was truly grateful for the services provided by the Missouri Patriot Guard Riders.

Any memorial donations may be made to them, c/o Waters Funeral Home.