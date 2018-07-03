Larry Delano Powell

Services for Larry Delano Powell, 85, of Vandalia, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, July 6, 2018, at the Vandalia First Baptist Church with the Rev. Brian Lehenbauer officiating. Burial will be in Vandalia Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Thursday at the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bienhoff Funeral Home.

Mr. Powell died Sunday, July 1, 2018 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

He was born July 1, 1933 in Tonica, Ill., the son of Garrett Jefferson and Geneva Francis Rodenbaugh Powell. He married Doris Marie Riney on Nov. 1, 1953 in Vandalia. She survives.

Other survivors include: two daughters, Teena Fenley and husband, Danny of Ozark and Terri Wickles amd husband, William of Vandalia; one son, Troy Powell of Vandalia; five grandchildren, Doniel Regier and husband, Daniel and Trisha Patrick, both of Ozark, Brandon Hummel and wife, Angie and Brian Hummel, both of Vandalia, and Bradley Hummel of Little Rock, Ark.; nine great-grandchildren, Kayla Gorman and husband, Adam, Skylyn Billedo, Zoe Billedo, Elayna Aguilar, Zachary Aguilar, Gavin Patrick and Kainon Bieganowski, all of Ozark, Devin Hummel of Vandalia and Bennett Hummel of Little Rock, Ark.; four step great-grandchildren, Hannah, Chloe, Molly and Jack Regier of Ozark; and one great-great-grandson, Dax Patrick.

He was preceded in death by one great-grandson, Dawson Hummel.

Mr. Powell was a lifetime area resident and member of the Vandalia First Baptist Church. He was a 1951 graduate of Farber High School and served as a corporal in the United States Army from 1953-55 serving in England for one and half years. He was employed at North American Refractories for 44 years from where he retired in 1995. He enjoyed traveling, golfing, and many sports.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Hummel, Brian Hummel, Bradley Hummel, Devin Hummel, Gavin Patrick and Kainon Bieganowski.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of donor’s choice.

