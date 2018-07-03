Vernon Dale Bailey

Services for Vernon Dale Bailey, 79, of Vandalia, were at 11 a.m., Tuesday (today) at Vandalia First Baptist Church with Pastor Geriod Davis officiating. Burial was in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m., Monday at the church.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bienhoff Funeral Home.

Mr. Bailey died Saturday, June 30, 2018 at his home.

He was born Nov. 25, 1938, in Farber, the son of William Vernie and Beulah Ruth Green Bailey.

He married Carolyn Marie Maiden on June 20, 1959 in Bowling Green. She survives.

Other survivors include, one son, Lonnie Bailey of Vandalia; a daughter, Rochella Bland and husband, Randy of Vandalia; one grandson, Justin Bland and wife, Lacey of Blue Springs; a step-granddaughter, Reagan Riepe of Blue Springs; one future great-grandchild; and one loving dog, Candy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law, Olin and Nora Maiden.

Mr. Bailey was a lifetime area resident and member of the Vandalia First Baptist Church. He retired in 2003 after working 26 years as a maintenance employee for the Missouri Department of Transportation and he then worked for six years as a school bus driver in Bowling Green.

He was a Cardinal baseball fan, liked country music, reading and enjoyed attending sporting events with his grandson, Justin.

Pallbearers were Justin Bland, Randy Bland, Roy McQuay, Wayne Atkinson, Roy Cummins, John Meyers and Ed Borgmeyer Honorary pallbearer was Terry Stinnett.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society, 2923 Warren Barrett Drive, Hannibal, MO 63401.

