Darnell Butler

Darnell Butler, 83, of Louisiana died Monday, July 2, 2018 in Louisiana.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m., Saturday at First Baptist Church in Louisiana. The Rev. Dale Beasley and the Rev. Mark Sheppard officiated. Burial was at Riverview Cemetery in Louisiana.

Visitation was from 4-8 p.m., Friday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana.

She was born June 11, 1935 in Forest City, Ark., to Issac and Mamie Mosby. She was married to Luther Butler, Sr. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by eight sons, Darrell Butler, Nathaniel Butler, Joe Butler, Chris Butler, Archie Butler, Lucas Mosby, Kenny Griffith, and Stan Butler; six daughters, Keitha Butler, Mamie Mosby, Thelma Robinson, Dorothy Robinson, Ruthie Love, and Lois Turner; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren, and other relatives, Jr. Moore, and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, five sons, two daughters, her husband, Luther Butler, Sr., two brothers, and two sisters.

Darnell had worked at the Pike County Memorial Hospital for 37 years and helped with the Louisiana Evangelistic Outreach.

She was known as a very caring person taking care of a lot of people and helped raise numerous kids and helping around her community.

Honorary pallbearers were Kenny Griffith, Joe Butler, and Tim Pettigrew. Pallbearers were Jr. Moore, Robert Ostrander, Trevor Chatman, Allan Bolton, Darrell Butler, Gus Burse, and Chris Chatman.