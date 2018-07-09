Edward ‘Cooter’ Roberts

Edward “Cooter” Roberts, 79, of rural Philadelphia died Sunday, July 1, 2018, at his home.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Thursday at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. The Rev. Mark Burkey officiated. Burial was at Andrews Chapel Cemetery in Warren.

Visitation was from 10 a.m., until time of service Thursday at the funeral home.

Cooter was born Jan. 29, 1939, in Alabama, to Fannie Lou McNair. He was married to Pat Feith in 1974, in Texas. She survives.

Other survivors include three sons, Edward Roberts and wife, Beverly of Texas, Kenneth Feith and wife, Cherie, Farber, John Dowson (Jay), Philadelphia; a daughter, Melissa Morse and husband, Kenny, Vandalia; seven grandchildren, Kenny Feith, Jr. and wife, Courtney, Danielle Ames and husband, EJ, Katie Feith, Breanna Strange, Zakkary Strange, Skylar Dowson and Jakob Dowson; and three great-grandchildren, MaKenna Feith, Landyn Ames and Natalie Ames. He is also survived by numerous cousins and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his mother, stepfather, Victor Page, grandson, Aaron Dowson, and granddaughter, Maya Dowson.

Cooter enjoyed gambling at the boat. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, and watching old westerns.

Pallbearers were Tommy Cole, Eddie Cole, John Dowson, Kenny Feith, Jr., Richie Feith, and Roger Straus. Honorary pallbearers were Leon Lucas, Zakkary Strange, Skylar Dowson, Kenny Preston, Tommy Franklin, and Jay McClintock.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family, payable to Pat Roberts.