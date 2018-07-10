Vandalia Area Fair Wraps Up Great Event!

The Vandalia Area Fair wrapped up three days of fun and family activities on Saturday night.

Above: former Vandalia Fire Chief Charlie Scrogin, right, is pictured with Terry Joe Holt in Vandalia’s very first fire truck, owned by Shannon Culwell Jr., during the Vandalia Area Fair Parade on Thursday, July 5. The parade kicked off the three-day event down Main Street in Vandalia.

Above: Jayson Orr performs on Thursday night. He also performed on Saturday.

Find highlights from the week on pages 9-11 and more photos in our online gallery.