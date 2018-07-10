Vandalia Police Arrest Six In Connection With Shooting

Vandalia Police Chief Chris Hammann says an investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending following an alleged shooting that took place last week.

So far six people have been arrested and charged in the incident.

Vandalia Police responded to a report of property damage at South School Park on Friday, July 6. It was reported a vehicle had driven through a chained and locked gate and damaged it.

According to the report, when officers arrived on scene they spoke to witnesses who said they heard a gun shot being fired then two vehicles exiting the park area at a high rate of speed. A vehicle and suspect information was developed and an investigation into the incident continued.

With the assistance of the Audrain County Sheriff’s Office the victim’s vehicle was located and found to have a bullet hole in it at the time it was located.

Law enforcement officials executed a search warrant in the 300 block of S. Taylor St. A firearm believed to be used in the alleged shooting was recovered from the property.

At that time officers took Steven Houchins, Brennan Harvey, Dominic Bennett, and Brent Borders-Fugate into custody and transported them to the Vandalia Police Department for processing. Further investigation resulted in the arrests of two more individuals, Andrew Clark and Amy Clark.

The following individuals face charges related to the incident:

Steven Houchins, 24, Vandalia, for hindering prosecution and set with an Audrain County court date.

Brennan Harvey, 18, Vandalia, for hindering prosecution and set with an Audrain County court date.

Brent Borders-Fugate, 17, Vandalia, for robbery first and kidnapping second degree with an Audrain County bond set at $25,000.

Dominic Bennett, 19, Vandalia, for armed criminal action, robbery first degree, unlawful use of a weapon, and kidnapping second degree with an Audrain County bond set at $50,000.

Andrew Clark, 19, Benton City, for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, hindering prosecution, and property damage and released pending a warrant application.

Amy Clark, 41, Benton City, for tampering with physical evidence and released pending a warrant application.

Chief Hammann noted that because the investigation is ongoing, he can’t divulge further information into the incident at this time. He expressed appreciation for the Audrain County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this complex investigation which included several search warrants and following of leads.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.