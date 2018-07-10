Wallace Wins First Place In 2018 Focus On Missouri Photo Contest

Clara Wallace of Vandalia brought home first place honors from the 2018 Focus On Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest with her “Good Morning” photo.

Clara’s photo took top prize in the 12 and under children’s barnyard category. She is the daughter of Chad and Annie Wallace.

“The beauty and diversity of Missouri agriculture has been perfectly captured by this year’s talented amateur photographers,” Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said. “These images capture the hard work and dedication of the many family farms across the state.”

Photos submitted by individuals 13 and older were placed into five categories: Beauty of the Farm, Faces of the Farm, Farm Selfie, the Farmer’s Life and Pride of the Farm. Photographers age 12 and under entered their shots in the Children’s Barnyard category. In total, 25 winners were selected by a panel of judges consisting of Dana Rogge, USDA Farm Service Agency; Kari Asbury, Missouri Farmers Care; and Tisha Spencer, Firehouse Design.

In addition to awarding winners in each of these categories, the winning photos were featured on Facebook for the People’s Choice Award. The winner was selected based on the number of shares, comments and likes from June 20-30.

The winning photos will be on display throughout the Missouri State Fair Aug. 9-19 in the Agriculture Building.