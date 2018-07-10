YMCA Closes Bowling Green Pool For Training Following Incident

Pool Reopens With Normal Hours Tuesday

The city swimming pool in Bowling Green was closed on Monday, July 9, as YMCA staff held meetings to go over training following an incident that took place over the weekend.

Emergency services were called on Saturday after a two-year-old boy fell into the pool and was submerged. YMCA Executive Director Marsha Garrison said staff called EMS and the boy was cleared at the site. He was released to a family member following the incident.

“Patron safety is our first priority,” Garrison noted. “We want people to enjoy their experience at the pool.”

She added that she decided to close the facility for a day so the staff could go over all safety measures and do some additional training.

The pool generally has a manager, an assistant manager and three certified lifeguards on staff at the pool at all times. Garrison pointed out that during times of low usage, one staff member may be released from duty.

She noted that all staff must receive certification that includes classroom and skills classes, along with learning various life-saving techniques.

“We are well-prepared and ready for anything that can happen.”

Garrison reminds patrons that all children under eight-years-old must be accompanied by a parent or adult in supervisory capacity. Children must be in arm reach of an adult at all times.

The city pool is operated every year by YMCA staff. Normal hours resume today (Tuesday, July 10).