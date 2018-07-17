Brandon Paul McGoldrick Lummis

Brandon Paul McGoldrick Lummis, 22, of Bloomington, Ill., died Thursday, July 5, 2018.

Private funeral services were held at Lummis Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill on Monday, July 9, 2018 conducted by Pastor Don Hannel. Interment was at Crescent Heights Cemetery in Pleasant Hill. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled in Bloomington.

Brandon was born Dec. 1, 1995 in Springfield.

He is survived by his mother and father, Tambra and Brett Lummis of Bloomington, Ill.; his fiancé and the love of his life, Cassidy Empson of Bloomington, Ill.; a sister, Alexis Lummis of Galesburg, Ill.; two brothers, Michael and Adam Lummis of Connecticut; grandparents, Harold and Donna Lamme of Eolia, and Ronald Campbell of Georgia; great-grandmother, Edna Johnson of Louisiana; great-uncle and aunt, Terry and Jan Johnson of Pleasant Hill, Ill.; uncle and aunt, Scott and Kelly Campbell of Pleasant Hill, Ill.; two cousins, Ray Jones of Springfield, Ill.; and Devin Campbell of Pleasant Hill, Ill.

Brandon was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, H.L. Johnson of Pleasant Hill; and his great-aunt, Wanda Lamme of Lousiana.

Brandon was a member of Chestnutridge Southern Baptist Church near Branson. He accepted Christ and was baptized in Bear Creek near Branson at the age of 11.

Brandon spent his early years in Branson and Ozark, where he attended grade school. Later, he attended Lombard Middle School in Galesburg. Brandon graduated from Galesburg High School in 2014, where he participated in wrestling and swimming. At Galesburg High School, he also met Cassidy Empson, who he continued his life journey with in Bloomington. He stayed close to family, living down the block from his parents.

Brandon was a devoted role model to Alexius Empson and Tionna Carter and his fiance’s sisters of Galesburg. He cared for them and cherished the time they spent together.

Brandon loved and cherished spending time with his family and friends. As an animal lover, Brandon cared for his dogs, Izzy and Myla, and his cats, Junior and Azaryia. Brandon had a great sense of humor and a genuine desire to help others. To know Brandon was to love Brandon. His memory will carry on whenever someone spends time with family and friends or whenever animals are loved.